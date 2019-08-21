Man tells court he reconciled with wife in rape case

A man told a Kibera court on Tuesday he did not rape his wife as she had reported.

Charles Anyona is charged with attempting to rape his wife on November 24, 2016 around midnight while she slept in their house in Thiong'o, Nairobi.

Teresia Ngina said Anyona stealthily walked to where she slept in the living room and attempted to rape her.

Ngina told the police her husband forcefully pushed himself on her trying to force her into sex. She fought him off but he overpowered her.

“I screamed for help and neighbours came to my rescue,” Ngina reported.

But Anyona said he did not attempt to rape his second wife, whom he has since reconciled with.

He told court he was asleep in his room that night and his wife refused to join him in bed. Anyona said he went to talk to her but she screamed and left.

Anyona said he left on a motorbike to avoid creating a scene and never saw his wife until the day the police arrested him.

“I had gone for a Christian meeting at St Joseph’s Catholic Church where Ngina was also a member. Neither of us talked to the other,” he said.

Anyona said he was arrested while leaving the church on that day and taken to Kilimani police station where he was detained for a month without charge.

“While I was in the cells, I contacted a disease that got me so sick until one day I collapsed and was taken to hospital. I was admitted but my second wife never even visited me,” he said.

Anyona said long after he had been discharged, he met Ngina in Kangemi and she asked him to pay for a hotel room so that they could iron out their issues.

“I gave her Sh1,000 to pay for a room. We settled everything and tried to withdraw the case but the wife’s relatives could not allow us,” he said.

He said his wife had a child whom he loved and she had refused to associate herself with the case anymore.

“She did not even testify here because we had solved everything and are back together. We couldn’t withdraw the case because her relatives won’t allow,” he told court.

Senior resident magistrate Barbara Ojoo will make a ruling on the matter on September 25.