GRANTED BOND

Man denies hitting pregnant sister, sitting on her stomach

He is reported to have trailed his sister who on suspecting malice, attempted to run away

In Summary

• He had reportedly invited her into a private room to discuss private matters. 

• She says she tried to hide in the compound but he cornered her and assaulted her. 

by Clause Masika
News
21 August 2019 - 00:00
A man was on Monday charged with attacking a pregnant woman, sitting on her stomach and while hitting her face.

Patrick Kinuthia denied beating his sister Esther Nyokabi before Kibera senior principal magistrate Barbara Ojoo.

Kinuthia is accused of beating Nyokabi after inviting her to a private room to discuss private matters.

 

According to the charge sheet, Kinuthia committed the offence on August 14 in Kibera within Nairobi county.

He is reported to have trailed his sister who on suspecting malice, attempted to run away.

Nyokabi told the police that her brother chased after her with the intention of beating her up and when she ran to hide at a corner of their compound, he used a different route and caught up with her.

She said Kinuthia hit her on the head while seated on her stomach hence occasioning her bodily harm.

The complainant said she screamed for help prompting the neighbours to come to her aid.

The accused was arrested and taken to Kilimani police station. 

Kinuthia asked the court for lenient bond terms. 

The magistrate released him on Sh20, 000 bond and a similar amount for bail, with a credible contact person.

She directed the matter to be mentioned on August 30 and heard on October 31.

Edited by R.Wamochie 

