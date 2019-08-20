MARITAL DISPUTE

We fell in love as I blocked Linturi's impeachment of CS - Kitany

In Summary

• Kitany claimed her relationship with Linturi started back in 2014.

• She said Linturi had brought a motion in parliament to impeach a cabinet secretary but he needed to be stopped from tabling it. 

by ANNETTE WAMBULWA
20 August 2019 - 14:07
Kitany told the court that Linturi is her husband.
Meru Senator Mithika Linturi's estranged wife Mary Kitany on Tuesday testified that they fell in love as she tried to stop him from impeaching a Cabinet Secretary.

Giving testimony in their divorce case at Milimani Court in their divorce case, Kitany claimed her relationship with Linturi started back in 2014.

She said Linturi had brought a motion in parliament to impeach then Devolution CS Anne Waiguru but he needed to be stopped from tabling it. 

 

To stop him from appearing in parliament, Kitany claimed she stayed back in Naivasha with Linturi at Sopa Lodges and that's when they became lovers.  

Kitany testified that Linturi is still her husband and told the court that they performed a traditional wedding according to Nandi traditions.

She also told the court that she took a loan immediately after high school of Sh1.2 million when she was employed at KCB as a young girl in the 1990s.

 
 
 

Kitany said she sold the house when she was joining campus at Sh600,000.

She told the court that as a first-year she bought shares in KQ and Mumias sugar and also bought a car.

Kitany said she was employed at the Kenya Polytechnic after graduation and later employed at Smith Kline. She later moved to Deacons.

Kitany said she has worked in over 10 companies and joined Deputy President William Ruto's office in 2013 and left in 2015.

She added that all of Linturi's children have different mothers and they all moved into her house in Runda.

 
 

Kitany wondered why the senator said she was a visitor when he was the one staying with her before they later moved to Runda.

The case adjourned until Wednesday morning.

