We fell in love as I blocked Linturi's impeachment of CS - Kitany

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi's estranged wife Mary Kitany on Tuesday testified that they fell in love as she tried to stop him from impeaching a Cabinet Secretary.

Giving testimony in their divorce case at Milimani Court in their divorce case, Kitany claimed her relationship with Linturi started back in 2014.

She said Linturi had brought a motion in parliament to impeach then Devolution CS Anne Waiguru but he needed to be stopped from tabling it.

To stop him from appearing in parliament, Kitany claimed she stayed back in Naivasha with Linturi at Sopa Lodges and that's when they became lovers.

Kitany testified that Linturi is still her husband and told the court that they performed a traditional wedding according to Nandi traditions.