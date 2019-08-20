Senator calls for Kenyans to go to their rural homes during census

Muranga Senator Irungu Kang'ata wants people to move to their rural areas during the census period.

Speaking at a local station on Tuesday, the senator said it is wise for people to go back to their rural areas to be counted for the sake of distribution of resources.

"If a county has more people then that county receives more funds," Kang'ata said.

"If we don't boost numbers in our rural areas thus funds will not get to the people thus no development in these areas."

The senator went on to say if people go back to their rural areas for the census it will help in the distribution of resources.

"Resources will be distributed according to the number of people in an area and the need of a specific county," he said.

The senator went on to say that he hopes the numbers will be legit and that the results will not take long before they are released.

'The validation process should be legit and according to the law," the senator said.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics will start counting people on the night of August 24 and continue up to August 31, 2019.

Mobile technology will be used for both cartographic mappings as well as enumeration.

KNBS has banked on the digitalised census to avoid the dispute that marred the 2009 process.

KNBS director-general Zachary Mwangi told the Star in an exclusive interview that such disputes will not be witnessed this time due to the data safety mechanism that has been put in place.

" We are confident because we have tested this device. We have experienced personnel. Our tea has learned how to do the digital census. The technology has been tested as late as April," Mwangi said.