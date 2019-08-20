Nyoro to meet all Kiambu elected leaders

•Deputy governor James Nyoro said meeting aims to regain lost unity.
Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro plans to meet all elected leaders in the county to strengthen unity that dissipated after the arrest of Governor Ferdinand Waititu.
Nyoro said he has started streamlining the functions to being transparent and accountable in the use of revenue.
He spoke at Karai ward in Kikuyu constituency when he accompanied Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba who held a women's empowerment meeting.
About 3,000 women were given chickens to raise. Others were given shoes, mattresses, wheelchairs and bursary for orphans and single parents.
MCA Samuel Mugwanja was present.
Nyoro took over the county's leadership after a court barred Waititu from conducting county business.
Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari denied charges in a Sh588 million road tender case. They were charged with nine other suspects.
They denied the charges.
The Sh588 million tender was for the upgrading of gravel roads to bituminous surface.
He urged his opponents to keep off and give him space and time to try and redeem the county from the shame it had been exposed to.
"We have wasted two years fighting and wrangling over petty issues with the governor," he said.
Wamuchomba accused Waititu of arrogance and poor leadership, saying his ' acumen noting that his 'downfall' was long overdue.
"We tried all we could to ask him to work with us for the sake of development. "Let us now all support Nyoro for the sake of our county."
Wamuchomba, who is eying Waititu's seat in 202,2 described herself as a superwoman who has the capacity and knowledge to utilise public funds prudently.
