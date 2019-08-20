Nyoro to meet all Kiambu elected leaders

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro plans to meet all elected leaders in the county to strengthen unity that dissipated after the arrest of Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Nyoro said he has started streamlining the functions to being transparent and accountable in the use of revenue.

He spoke at Karai ward in Kikuyu constituency when he accompanied Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba who held a women's empowerment meeting.

About 3,000 women were given chickens to raise. Others were given shoes, mattresses, wheelchairs and bursary for orphans and single parents.

MCA Samuel Mugwanja was present.

Nyoro took over the county's leadership after a court barred Waititu from conducting county business.