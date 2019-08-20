Mombasa health workers boycott work over pay

Mombasa health workers have boycotted work over unpaid July salaries.

The employees said it has been difficult for them to meet their daily needs such as buying food, paying house rent and transport.

Addressing journalists at the Coast General Hospital Mombasa,

Kenya National Union of Nurses Mombasa branch secretary general Peter Maroko said they will stay away from work until there is money in their accounts.

“Let the county government of Mombasa know that if they are not able to pay us then they should not have hopes that we will go back to our workstations until we get money,” Maroko said.

They said the county government has given them empty promises.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers branch secretary general Franklin Makanga said the county government has to be considerate and pay workers.

“It is quite embarrassing to tend to a hospitals for 30 days attending to patients while you have pending bills back at home because you have not been paid,” Makanga said.

"All the other counties have already paid their salaries so for now the only county which has not paid in the Coast region is Mombasa ,” KMPDU deputy national secretary general Chibanzi Mwachonda said.

Mombasa communications director Richard Chacha said they are working around the clock to ensure things have been solved saying that they engaged the health workers but still decided to go on strike.

"We are working round the clock seeking other means to ensure that the county employees are paid," Chacha said adding that it is beyond the county government's reach.The long queues usually experienced at the Coast General Hospital immediately after entering the hospital on normal days were today empty.

Tumu Ali a patient who had visited the hospital to collect her monthly medication for her heart problem said she waited for two hours.

“I was told to buy the medicine outside the hospital because they are not working today, so what am I going to do and I had not budgeted enough cash to buy the drugs?” Ali asked.