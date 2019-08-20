Man charged with theft blames cop for broken rib

A man has asked a Kibera court for help to seek medication saying police officers broke his right rib moments after his arrest.

Brian Owino on Monday told senior resident magistrate Barbara Ojoo that even though the officer arrested him peacefully, he then beat him up, dislocating his rib.

The court heard that on August 14 along Naivasha Road in Riruta, in Nairobi county, he was found in possession of a 30-inch LG TV, DVD and a gas cylinder suspected to have been stolen. He pleaded not guilty to theft charges.

He was charged alongside Douglas Venda who also denied the charges.

“I am suffering, kindly assist me to seek medical attention,” he told the court.

Owino said the officer beat him up after he was hit by another cyclist whom he did not identify.

The magistrate directed that the accused person be taken to Mbagathi Hospital.

Ojoo also directed the matter to be mentioned on August 30 to be given witness statements and documentary evidence.

The matter will be heard on October 29.

