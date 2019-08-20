Madobe allies sweep Parliamentary seats in Jubaland poll

Candidates allied to Jubaland president Ahmed Mohamed Islam have clinched all seats in the election of Parliamentary leaders.

The foreign Parliament held its election on Saturday.

Abdi Mohamed Abdirahman was elected as speaker of the house while Adan Khalif Yussuf and Abdi Baley Hussein were elected as first and second deputy speakers.

The event was attended by former Fafi MP Bare Shill and over 60 parliamentarians of both lower and upper houses of Somalia who were present to witness the elections.

Tens of MPs led by from Puntland parliament also graced the event.

The legislators urged the federal government of Somalia to stop interfering with local politics by sending “spoilers”.

“We want to urge President Farmajo and his team to stop meandering in Jubaland presidential elections, we want them to respect the law and allow a democratic process to take place,” Abdullahi Mohamed Aden, a representative of Jubaland in lower house said.

On his part, Senator Muhidin Sheikh Ali who represented Mogadishu government praised the election process and the entire electoral team for a job well done.

Muhidin who is also the committee Chairman of Internal affairs and the coordination of state governments of Somalia’s upper house congratulated the new elected speaker and his deputies.

Three Kenyans are making a bid in the Jubaland presidential elections, which has elicited debate on how regional forces are angling for a stake in the August 24 vote.

The battle is shaping as that of interests by Somalia, Jubaland, Qatar, Ethiopia, and Kenya to make inroads in the territory.

Holders of Kenyan passports Mohammed Shakul, Mohammed Marsheye, and Abdi Raghe are among those battling for the top seat.