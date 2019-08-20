Kiambu Finance chief appointed by Nyoro after Waititu blocked turned away at Central Bank

There was drama at Central Bank on Tuesday after the newly appointed Finance CEC for Kiambu was turned away when he went to be added as a signatory of IFMIS

Wilson Kangethe Mburu was made the Finance and Economic Planning CEC by deputy governor James Nyoro.

Mburu was reportedly turned away because officials at Central Bank doubted Nyoro's powers to reshuffle the Cabinet.

Nyoro had purported to reshuffle CECs in a move to improve service delivery in the county.

Until his redeployment, Mburu was Trade, Tourism, Cooperative and Enterprise Development CEC.

In a letter seen by the Star, Nyoro transferred the Finance and Economic Planning CEC Francis Kigo Njenga to the department of Trade, Tourism, Cooperative and Enterprise Development.

“You will hand over your current office and assume your new office immediately,” the letter read.

It continued: “Note that your duties, responsibilities and terms of service are as per your letter of appointment”

Nyoro had indicated that he was going to take full charge of operations at the county after the court barred Governor Ferdinand Waititu from accessing his office until a graft case he is facing is heard and concluded.

He had indicated that his top priority would be to reduce loss of revenue and even hinted at changes aimed at improving service delivery.

Waititu and his wife Susan Wangari denied the graft charges involving a Sh588m road tender scandal.

The supremacy battles between Waititu and Nyoro went a notch higher after the court’s directive.

Waititu immediately embarked on inspecting development projects in the county while maintaining that he is still in charge of county affairs.

A letter by Njenga to Nyoro indicated that he had declined to take up the new job. “This is a kind submission and not are fusal to obey your directive but I am under oath to protect the Constitution and laws of Kenya,” he said.