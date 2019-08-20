Kamket's council of elders title nonexistent — Lonyangapuo

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo has told off Tiaty MP William Kamket over his purported installation as the community spokesman.

Kamket, who is a staunch Kanu supporter, was on Saturday crowned Pokot council of elders chairman and spokesman during a traditional ceremony at Katungura village near Paka hills in Tangulbei-Korossi ward, Baringo county.

However, Lonyangapuo rubbished the ceremony. “I am not aware there exists any such title as Pokot council of elders chairman or spokesman,” he said in a brief text message to the Star on Monday.

The governor further said, “That is a non-issue in our community, maybe only in his house.”

But Churo-Amaya MCA Ameja Zelemoi, who is Baringo assembly deputy speaker, said Kamket’s installation was valid.

He said it was aimed at replacing Lonyangapuo whose term had just elapsed after he was installed in 2014.

“We installed him to the leadership position in Churo and all Pokots from Laikipia to Uganda supported him. He should now respect Kamket,” Zelemoi said.

He said it was a normal transition of leadership in Pokot culture from Korongoro age set to Kaplalach.

The MCA was backed by his colleagues Shedrack Mailuk (Tangulbei-Korossi), Solomon Makal (Kolowa), Sam Lokales (Ripko) and Maria Losile (Loyamorok).

Zelemoi said, “Today was just but an installation ceremony, but soon we will be having a huge handing offer ceremony which we expect Governor Lonyangapuo to preside over.”

During the ceremony, the proclaimed successor was decorated with a rare leopard skin, white and black ostrich feathers, a beaded-wide necklace and an ornamental club.

“Five spotless cows and goats were also slaughtered and the participants feasted on raw blood while the animal waste was tactfully spread on the special anointing ground,” Pokot elder Lomamkong Amasile, 75, said.

The elders said the ceremony dictates the future leadership destination of the Pokot nation and probably the entire country.

At the same time, Kamket was categorical about 2022 politics saying his support for the dynasties to keep ruling the country was unstoppable.

“Discussions shall be made and we will merge the Punguza Mizigo and Building Bridges Initiative ahead of a referendum,” he said, adding that those opposed to it should stick to their lane.

The lawmaker said Kanu party leader Baringo Senator Gideon Moi must clinch power after Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said the next election will be a competition between "the dynasties and the thieves".

