East Africa's got talent: Battle of the dancers

The third episode of EAGT premiered this weekend and if we didn’t know before we know now, Africans can dance. On this episode, the judges were presented with a myriad of dance groups, singles acts, contortionists and acrobats.

Unfortunately when all the performers are essentially giving the same type of act, it’s rather hard for any one to truly stand out. Of the 40 or so minutes showcasing a heavy mixture of moving bodies, flying limbs and crazy costumes, only a few truly made an impact.

While most came as a group, it was a refreshing break to not only see a singles act take the stage, but one that dressed and moved as outlandishly as Joker De Popalick.

With his face painted in white and his mouth a garish red smile reminiscent of Batman’s Joker, his movements were both fluid and unnerving made even more so by his expressive face movements.

He was fascinating to watch both due to his sheer magnetism and talent but in how unexpected he was after a wave of largely similar dance acts. Mr De Popalick went through with a total of four yes’s and I for one am very excited to see what else he had to offer.

When it comes to African music, the drums have always been at the very center. They are the heartbeat that gives it life and the link to our ancestors. Drums were not only used to make music and to dance but to communicate with each other. They were heard when we celebrated and when we lamented and today we use them to remember.

One group that showed this was the Himbaza drummers from Rwanda. The group of men took the stage dressed in traditional attire and sporting very large traditional drums perched precariously on their heads. From the beginning of their act, the rhythms and sounds made by the group resonated deep within anyone watching them perform.

Their movements across the stage combined with the deep primal beatings of the drums captivated the audience and really answered the question does East Africa have talent.

Because of course we do, we are a people of many talents, but the Rwandan dancers were a celebration of everything that we were and the people that we came from.