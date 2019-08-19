Uhuru nominates Gershom Otachi as new NLC chairperson

President Uhuru Kenyatta has nominated Gershom Otachi Omanwa as the new National Land Commission chairperson.

The President on Monday also nominated nine members to the commission - four women and five men - with former Labour CS Kazungu Kambi among the nominees.

Otachi will take over from his predecessor Muhammad Swazuri whose term came to an end in February after a six-year term.

Other members to the Commission include Esther Murugi Mathenge, James K. Tuitoek, Getrude Nduku Nguku, Reginald Okumu, Hubbie Hussein Al-Haji, Alister Murimi Mutugi and Tiya Galgalo.

The National Assembly is expected to approve the names nominated by Uhuru before being directed to the relevant Departmental Committee.

Former MPs, MCAs and governors had sort to be considered in recruitment for NLC members.

They have filed a case in court challenging the NLC Act that bars them.

Former Members of Parliament Association (FOPA) Kenya claims Section 8 (3) of the NLC discriminates greatly against them as it stops them from applying for recruitment as members of the NLC.

They include former MPs, senators, MCAs and governors.