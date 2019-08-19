Tourism fete a rehearsal for Mama Ngina Park October launch

The iconic Mama Ngina Waterfront Park will host the International World Tourism Day on September 27 as a rehearsal for the official launch on Mashujaa Day.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to lead the Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20 at the park, which will also be the day the park is opened to the public.

“This (World Tourism Day) event can be a rehearsal for the main event,” Tourism CS Najib Balala said yesterday. He spoke after inspecting the progress of the project.

Balala called for patience from Mombasa residents, saying the park will offer services at international standards.

"For now, this place is out of bounds. Be patient. Give us time," Balala said.

The Sh460 million project, which sits on 26 acres of land, was supposed to be handed over to the government by the contractor, Suhufi Agencies, on August 15.

However, this did not happen but Balala said most of the works are now complete.

He said the project will now be handed over to the National Celebrations Steering Committee three weeks before Mashujaa Day.

The CS said the works that are pending are mostly on the Presidential Square, which was not in the original design of the park.

"The promenade, the pigeon towers, the gates and the ablution block are ready. We have been receiving all the projects in the original design," Balala said.

The waterfront park will have a capacity of 35,000 people, with the Presidential Square and adjacent area accommodating at least 2,500 people.

The CS said the government is in the process of forming a management board to oversee the maintenance of the park.

Balala said the management will enforce rules and regulations to ensure the smooth running of activities, safety and security of the visitors to the park.

"There will be a code of conduct. Traders who will be allowed to operate inside the park will undergo some training and will have uniforms," Balala said.

(edited by O. Owino)