Raila to chair ODM's top organ meeting on Kibra by-election

ODM's top decision making organ, the Central Management Committee, will this week pick a candidate for Kibra by-election.

Chairman John Mbadi yesterday told the Star that the committee will formally give direction. The committee is headed by ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Former MP Ken Okoth died of cancer on July 26 at the Nairobi Hospital.

ODM's two deputy party leaders, national chairman, the secretary general, the treasurer, the national organising secretary, secretary for women affairs, the secretary for youth affairs and the secretary for parliamentary affairs are part of the management team.

“We have not met over the Kibra issue. The major agenda will be the by-election. Whether we are doing nominations, direct ticket or consensus,” Mbadi told the Star said on the phone.

Last week, National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi issued declared the seat vacant.

“In pursuance of the provisions of Section 16 (3) of the Elections Act, 2011, I command you that, due notice being given, you do cause election to be held according to law of a member of service in the National Assembly for the said constituency,” said Muturi in a gazette notice addressed to the electoral agency dated August 13.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is expected to announce the date for the by-election within three months of the issuance of the notice by the Speaker.

The race to replace Okoth is fast gaining momentum with seven aspirants preparing to lock horns.

The ruling party Jubilee and Wiper have indicated they will not field a candidate but will support the ODM hopeful for the seat.

During a memorial service for Okoth at Moi Girls Secondary School, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja hinted Jubilee will back ODM’s pick.

Yesterday, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s Wiper party said it will not sponsor a candidate to contest the seat.

“To the extent I know, there is no official intention to have a candidate in Kibra. However, the party has not met to discuss over the same but all I know the party has no intention,” Wiper executive director Jared Siso said.

Among those who have shown interest in the seat are Okoth’s younger brother Imran Okoth, former MCA Pius K’Otieno, ODM national youth coordinator Benson Musungu and former Raila aide Eliud Owala.

Others are Ketta Onyango, who worked with Raila in the Langata CDF office when the ODM leader was the area MP and former Embakasi South MP Irshad Sumra.

The 2013 Kibra seat candidate Sigar James Agumba has also declared interest in the seat.

On Saturday, former Kasarani MP Elizabeth Ongoro, whose name was also being floated as a possible candidate, bolted out of the race.

“I might not be available for the competition. There is no poverty of leadership in Kibra,” Ongoro said on Saturday after a service at Mathare North SDA Church.