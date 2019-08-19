Police to ask court to hold Chinese chang’aa brewers

Police will on Monday seek court orders to detain two Chinese arrested for allegedly brewing chang’aa and busaa in Athi River, Machakos county.

Athi River subcounty police commander Samwel Mukuusi said detectives investigating the case need two or more days to test the drinks the suspects were found with.

Mukuusi said the investigators will contact the Kenya Bureau of Standards among other relevant government agencies to verify whether the suspects had licenses for making liquor.

“The two suspects will be arraigned tomorrow [Monday] but we will seek orders to detain them for more days to allow us to take the liquor to the Government Chemist for testing. We will also involve other relevant government agencies. We may press more charges on the suspects,” Mukuusi told the Star on Sunday.

Wang Yanlan,43, Wang Haijian, 53, and Omari Mwalimu were arrested with 8,000 liters of suspected chang’aa and 5,000 liters of busaa at their Green Park Gardens residence on Mombasa road on Friday.

Police confiscated several sacks of sorghum and rice, drums of sorghum mixtures and water tanks during the crackdown.

“It was reported by members of the public that there were foreigners within Green Park Estate who were brewing alcohol. Officers drawn from Athi River police station visited the estate house number 124 and upon arrival, they found three people, two Chinese and a Kenyan. All were arrested and are in police custody,” Mukuusi said.

He said a liquor processing plant was found in the home.

Police suspect the three had been brewing Busaa and distilling chang’ aa at their residence for the last three weeks.

“They have a godown elsewhere along Mombasa road but it is not very clear what kind of business they do there,” Mukuusi said.

According to the police boss, the Chinese woman Yanlan may not be a party to the illicit business since she only arrived in the country days ago.