Belgium funds Athi Water project

The Government of Belgium is funding a massive water supply project in Athi River, Machakos County at an estimated cost of Sh2.9 billion.

Once completed, the Mavoko Drinking Water Supply Project will provide clean water to residents of Athi River town, Daystar University and environs, Syokimau, Kyumbi and all the outlying areas of Mavoko Sub-county.

The project is halfway in implementation and will greatly augment the current supplies to the area by providing more cubic meters of water.

Currently, the area relies on supplies from Nairobi City Water Services Company, Nol-Turesh, Mavoko Water Services Company (Mavwasco) bore holes, East African Portland dam and unknown number of private boreholes all which are unreliable.

Among the works being undertaken under the project includes the rehabilitation and upgrading of these existing water supplies to the area.

It also involves water reticulations systems including fixing of piping systems, air valves, bulk meters, isolation valves, reservoirs, pump houses, offices, power supply system and external works such as access roads, car park, drainage gate house, tanks among other works.

Speaking when he conducted members of the Eastern Regional Development Implementation and Coordination Committee (RDICC) and those from the Machakos County Development Implementation Committee (CDICC) on a site tour of the project’s treatment plant in the outskirts of Athi river town Saturday , the CEO of Tanathi Water Works Agency Eng. Fredrick Tito Mwamati, said the project which is being undertaken by Tanathi Water Services Board (TAWSB) is contracted to Aspac International with H.P Gauff Ingenieure as the consultants. It started in February last year and is expected to be completed by August 2020.