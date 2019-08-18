Kenyan chef breaks world record for longest time cooking

Mombasa-based Chef Maliha Mohammed has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent cooking.

Maliha set a new record on Sunday by cooking for 75 hrs non-stop at Kenya Bay Beach Resort in Mombasa.

Maliha prepared a list of 400 recipes of local and international cuisines for the competition to have her name on the Guinness Book of World Records.

The food she prepared will be offered to charity homes and orphanages as part of her initiative to raise awareness and to feed the less fortunate in Mombasa.