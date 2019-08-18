GUINNESS WORLD RECORD

Kenyan chef breaks world record for longest time cooking

• The longest cooking marathon was 68 hours 30 minutes 01 seconds, and was achieved by Rickey Lumpkin in Los Angeles, USA, in 2018.

• Her name immortalized in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest cooking marathon

by LYNDSAY NYAWIRA
18 August 2019 - 14:33
Mombasa-based Chef Maliha Mohammed has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest time spent cooking.

Maliha set a new record on Sunday by cooking for 75 hrs non-stop at Kenya Bay Beach Resort in Mombasa.

Maliha prepared a list of 400 recipes of local and international cuisines for the competition to have her name on the Guinness Book of World Records.

 

The food she prepared will be offered to charity homes and orphanages as part of her initiative to raise awareness and to feed the less fortunate in Mombasa.

In her first trial in May this year, the mother of two cooked 100 recipes in 36-hour non-stop.

Later in July, Chef Maliha cooked 200 meals for 54 hours before going for the final competition supervised by officials from the Guinness World Record.

She beats Rickey Lumpkin from Los Angeles,USA who was the longest cooking marathon.He cooked for 68hrs 38mins 1sec.

Her name will be immortalized in the Guinness Book of World Records.

