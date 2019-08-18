Ex-MP Reuben Ndolo, six others arrested over death threats

• According to the DCI, all of the suspects are currently in lawful custody assisting in investigations awaiting arraignment.
Flying Squad Detectives on Saturday night arrested seven people among them former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo.
They were arrested at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Rd on allegations of creating disturbance and threatening to kill.
The other six arrested are Daniel Otieno Juma, George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga Gichana, Bernard Ochieng Andai, Dick Otieno Ombaka and Hassan Dima Wario.
Flying Squad Detectives last night arrested SEVEN People among them Mr. Reuben NDOLO, Former Member of Parliament for #Makadara, at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Rd on allegations of Creating Disturbance & Threatening to Kill. All suspects in lawful custody awaiting arraignment. pic.twitter.com/aKSBdCJbRw— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) August 18, 2019
