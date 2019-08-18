CREATING DISTURBANCE

Ex-MP Reuben Ndolo, six others arrested over death threats

by DENNIS TARUS Digital Sub-Editor
News
18 August 2019 - 11:38
Flying Squad Detectives on Saturday night arrested seven people among them former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo.

They were arrested at Bustani Gardens along Oledume Rd on allegations of creating disturbance and threatening to kill.

The other six arrested are Daniel Otieno Juma, George Otieno, Cyrus Nyamboga Gichana, Bernard Ochieng Andai, Dick Otieno Ombaka and Hassan Dima Wario.

According to the DCI, all of the suspects are currently in lawful custody assisting in investigations awaiting arraignment.

They are expected to be charged on Monday.

