Tour drivers block road in protest against colleague's death at police station

• The driver collapsed moments after he was escorted to Ndaragwa police station on Thursday afternoon
• Nyandarua North police boss said the man suffered from high blood pressure
Tour drivers on Friday paralysed businesses along the Nyeri-Nyahururu road in protest against the death of their colleague at Ndaragwa police station.
The 40-year-old Joachim Mule King’oo worked for Pollman's Tours and Safaris Ltd. He is said to have collapsed and died at the police station moments after he was arrested allegedly for speeding.
He was headed to Nakuru from Nyeri.
Nyandarua North police commander Timon Odingo said the driver was booked for driving at 90km per hour instead of 80km per hour.
Odingo said the driver collapsed as he was led to the cells. He was rushed to Ndaragwa Health Centre where it was established that he suffered from high blood pressure.
The more than 50 tour drivers from different tour companies blocked the road, claiming that they were not satisfied with the police explanation.
“They demanded to know what killed their colleague moments after he was booked in a police cell," a resident who chose not to be identified said.
The protesters complained that the Ndaragwa-based traffic police officers have been harassing them yet they always observe traffic rules.