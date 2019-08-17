Tour drivers block road in protest against colleague's death at police station

Tour drivers on Friday paralysed businesses along the Nyeri-Nyahururu road in protest against the death of their colleague at Ndaragwa police station.

The 40-year-old Joachim Mule King’oo worked for Pollman's Tours and Safaris Ltd. He is said to have collapsed and died at the police station moments after he was arrested allegedly for speeding.

He was headed to Nakuru from Nyeri.

Nyandarua North police commander Timon Odingo said the driver was booked for driving at 90km per hour instead of 80km per hour.