Road to displace Wangige traders

Traders in Wangige will be affected by the extension of the Southern Bypass.

Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi on Friday said traders, residents and businesspeople in Gitaru, Ndenderu up to Ruaka will also be affected.

He said the road is designed to join the Southern Bypass at Gitaru and end at Ruaka Bypass so as to ease movement and reduce traffic jam.

"The entry into Nairobi from Kiambaa, Kabete and Kikuyu will be made easier. The government aims at the decongesting movement of vehicles so as to reduce inconveniences," Wamatangi said.

The governor said that Wangige traders will be the most affected since a diversion will be constructed. Traders will be pushed away from the road.

Trader Muturi wa Matunda has asked the government to compensate them so that they can start afresh. He said they will need to rebuild their businesses at the new location that they will be moved.

Muturi said the Ministry of Roads officials visited them early this year and collected their names and their details with a promise that they will be compensated. However, nothing has been done so far.

"The road has already started. Buildings have been demolished, businesses closed, families have moved and tenants have vacated from rental buildings but I haven't seen anyone who has been given compensation," he said.

Another trader Monicah Njambi praised the government for expanding the road. She said since the area will develop the ministry is right to expand the roads to improve the conditions for them to do business.

The governor said he had taken up the compensation issue with the government. He said he will follow it up to end that it is paid.

He said the road being constructed by the China Road and Bridges Company, will open up the place and boost the area's economy.