Nema arrests 14 for open air burning of tyres in Donholm

At least 14 people were on Friday arrested in Nairobi's Donholm interchange area for open air burning of used tyres.

Officials from the county government and the National Environment Management Authority took action after Donholm and Buruburu residents lodged complaints.

Those arrested are said to be in the business of burning worn-out tyres and reselling the lining wires to various steel companies.

“We have been here several times. But today we decided to take action and made several arrests on the ground,” county deputy environment boss Lawrence Mwangi said.

Mwangi said that the burning of tyres is a huge contribution to air pollution which is a health hazard to human life.

“We are taking away the wires which they got from the burnt tires and will also carry away the tyres,” he said.

He said the county will be very vigilant in the area and will also be on the lookout of people bringing in the tyres.