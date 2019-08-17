TO BE CHARGED

Nema arrests 14 for open air burning of tyres in Donholm

Area residents lodge complaints with City Hall and environment regulator .

In Summary

• Those arrested are said to be in the business of burning worn-out tyres and reselling the lining wires to various steel companies.

• The burning of tyres is a huge contribution to air pollution which is a health hazard to human life.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
17 August 2019 - 00:00
Nairobi county deputy director of operation Eva Wairuiko, Nema county director Njoki Mukiri and county deputy director of environment Lawrence Mwangi looking at burnt tyres at Donholm interchange in Nairobi on August 16.
Nairobi county deputy director of operation Eva Wairuiko, Nema county director Njoki Mukiri and county deputy director of environment Lawrence Mwangi looking at burnt tyres at Donholm interchange in Nairobi on August 16.
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGA

At least 14 people were on Friday arrested in Nairobi's Donholm interchange area for open air burning of used tyres.

Officials from the county government and the National Environment Management Authority took action after Donholm and Buruburu residents lodged complaints. 

Those arrested are said to be in the business of burning worn-out tyres and reselling the lining wires to various steel companies.

“We have been here several times. But today we decided to take action and made several arrests on the ground,” county deputy environment boss Lawrence Mwangi said. 

Mwangi said that the burning of tyres is a huge contribution to air pollution which is a health hazard to human life.

“We are taking away the wires which they got from the burnt tires and will also carry away the tyres,” he said. 

He said the county will be very vigilant in the area and will also be on the lookout of people bringing in the tyres.

Illegal burining of tyres located at Donholm Interchange in Nairobi.
Illegal burining of tyres located at Donholm Interchange in Nairobi.
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGA

Mwangi said that the environment department has partnered other stakeholders to formulate air quality regulations in line with national guidelines.

“We will ensure that residents will not continue to suffer because of such actions,” he said.

County deputy director of operation Eva Wairuiko who led the operation said that the issue of burning tyres had persisted for a long time.

 

“The 14 people arrested will answer charges of air pollution so that we deter them from continuing with this offence,” she said.

Wairuiko appealed to all stakeholders in the government who have licensed such operations to revoke them.

The county also demolished illegal structures which had been stationed at that place.

Tyres at Donholm's interchange in Nairobi on Friday.
Tyres at Donholm's interchange in Nairobi on Friday.
Image: EZEKIEL AMINGA

“We have also removed the structures to ensure that those burning tyres do not have hideouts. This will also help us do our surveillance,” she said.

The operations will continue until all the tyres are gone and the place is left clean.

Nema county director Njoki Mukiri said that the authority recently gazetted the air quality regulations which prohibit any open burning.

“What is happening here is very harmful to human health because some of these tyres release very toxic chemicals,” she said.

(edited by O. Owino)

MORE:

Four arrested in Nema crackdown on plastic bags

Nema county director Adhan Bile said they were also investigating the source of plastic paper bags.
Counties
1 month ago

Nema raids Moi's hotel, arrests manager

Former President's four-star Rift Valley Hills Resort in Kabarnet town does not have an effluence discharge license
Counties
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
News
17 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Why you should limit cups of tea, coffee you take
    18h ago Big Read

  2. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    18h ago Corridors of Power

  3. Living with headaches is not normal
    18h ago Big Read

  4. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  5. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

Latest Videos