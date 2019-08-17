Nandi used savings to pay workers, says county secretary

The Nandi government was able to meet pay workers their salaries because of prudent financial management, the county secretary Francis Sang has said.

He said they were able to settle salaries for 3,000 employees using surplus cash and savings from their recurrent expenditure account.

However, Sang said they will be unable to pay August salaries if the impasse on division of revenues between the Senate and Parliament will not have been solved.

“There was no strike by workers in Nandi county because employees earned their salaries on July 31. We we hope all be well as we approach the end of August,” he said.

Sang who spoke to the Star on the phone on Friday said there was no interruption in the delivery of services across the county.

“We appeal to our staffers not to rush to strike because the current problems are a national crisis and not our own,” he said.

At least 20 counties suffered serious disruption of services because of strikes by their workers who protested failure by officials to pay their salaries.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked counties to accept Sh316 billion available at the National Treasury for them, saying the government had no extra cash.

Uhuru spoke when he opened a new county assembly in Nakuru on Monday.

Sang said Nandi county had drastically improved her revenue collections. At the closing of the financial year in June it had collected Sh250 million from the previous year's Sh168 million.