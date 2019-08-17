Court declines to stop Moi University graduation

The High Court has declined to stop a Moi University graduation set for next week.

Justice John Mativo, however, directed that the case challenging the graduation be heard next week.

Fourteen students whose names are missing from the graduation list sued to stop the ceremony.

“The court cannot stop the graduation because of only 14 students. It will affect other students who are not part of the petition. Let the parties appear in court next week for inter-party hearing,” the judge ruled.

The 14 students sued the university on Thursday for failure to put them on the graduation list despite having satisfied all the requirements.

They said they tried in vain to have their names included before seeking the court’s intervention.

The students were admitted to Moi University's School of Information Sciences between 2015 and 2016. According to the university’s calendar, they ought to have graduated in December of 2018, the date their student ID cards expired.

A lecturers’ strikes forced the graduation to be pushed to August 22, 2019.