Uhuru reinstates Supreme Court judge Jacktone Ojwang'

Embattled Supreme Court judge Jacktone Ojwang' is set to resume his duties after President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday lifted his suspension.

A seven-member tribunal on Agust 4 cleared Ojwang’ of all four charges that led to his suspension on April 2.

The judge faced allegations of misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of the judicial code of conduct.

In a gazette notice dated August 15, Uhuru said that the judge will also get all remunerations and benefits adjusted during the term of his suspension.

Public officers get half their pay during suspension from duty.

“In accordance with the recommendations of the Tribunal, the suspension of Hon. Mr. Justice (Prof.) Jackton B. Ojwang, Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya is lifted,” the gazette notice reads.

The petition against the Judge was fronted by Nelson Oduor and eight others who complained that the judge sat on a bench of Supreme Court judges in a case that involved Migori county, yet he was closely associated with Governor Okoth Obado.

The nine claimed Obado tarmacked a road leading to the judge’s rural home.

However, the team led by appellate court judge Alnashir Visram which investigated his conduct absolved him of any wrongdoing after analysing evidence from more than 15 witnesses.

In their findings, the tribunal said there was no evidence that the judge petitioned the governor or the county for the upgrading of the road leading to his home.

The tribunal visited Migori county and observed that members of the public were freely using the road and that a local church, primary and secondary school are some of the institutions that are being accessed through the road.

The tribunal handed its findings to President Uhuru Kenyatta and recommended that he lifts the suspension imposed on Justice Ojwang.

The team also recommended that the judge resumes work immediately.

