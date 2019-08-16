Two Chinese men arrested with Chang'aa, Busaa in Machakos

In Summary
• The two, Wang Yalan and Wang Haijian were arrested in there residence at Green Park in Machakos.
• 800 litres of methanol and over 3000 litres of changaa and busaa were also found.
Two Chinese nationals have been arrested with 800 litres of methanol and over 3,000 litres of chang'aa and busaa in Machakos.
Detectives from Machakos made the arrest after a tip-off from the public.
During the arrest, several sacks of sorghum, rice, drums of sorghum mixtures kept to Ferment and several huge water tanks.
A Liquor Processing Plant was also found in their homestead.
The two are now in custody and the goods found during the arrest kept as exhibits.
