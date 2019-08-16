Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi reinstated as member of ANC

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has suspended the decision by the Registrar of Political Parties to remove nominated MP Geoffrey Osotsi name from the ANC party list.

The tribunal's chairman Kyalo Mbobu said that the decision to eject the MP illegal citing that he had a right to be heard by the office of the registrar.

In March ANC expelled nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi.

The party further summoned nominated Senator Petronila Were before its disciplinary committee to shed more light on allegations levelled against her.

Osotsi and Lokorio faced disciplinary action for refusing to toe the party line.

“The National Executive Council received and considered the resolution of the disciplinary committee of the party that state; the two members faced charges of wrongful conduct arising from their respective tenures as ANC party secretary general and ANC party executive officers respectively,” secretary general Barrack Muluka said in a statement.

“Having exhaustively deliberated over the matters before it, the Disciplinary Committee has decided as follows; Godfrey Atsieno Osotsi is hereby expelled forthwith from the membership of ANC. Petronila Were is hereby summoned within 14 days to appear before the disciplinary committee and offer clarification to her response to allegations facing her.”

In April, the High Court ruled in favour of ANC which had chosen to replace him as the secretary general.

ANC had moved to the High Court challenging the decision of the Political Parties and Disputes Tribunal that nullified the appointment of the current Secretary-General Barrack Muluka.

Justice Cecilia Githua ruled that the tribunal had no jurisdiction to hear the matter because Osotsi had not exhausted all internal party mechanisms.