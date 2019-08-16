NEW CURRICULUM CHALLENGES

Knut leaders locked out of CBC conference ahead of Uhuru's arrival

by LEWIS NYAUNDI Education Reporter
16 August 2019 - 12:33
Education CAS Colletta Suda, CS George Magoha and KICD Chief executive Julius Juan during the launch of a Curriculum Policy in Nairobi on May 15,2019.
Image: ENOS TECHE

A section of leaders from the Kenya National Union of Teachers has been turned away from attending a national education conference on the new curriculum at the KICC.

According to an official from the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development the KNUT officials did not register for the event as required.

The union has been holding a hard-line stance over the rollout of the new curriculum but it remains unclear as to why they were denied access to the conference.

The conference seeks to deliberate on various issues surrounding the implementation of the curriculum.

 

One of the contestation over the implementation by Knut has been the level of public participation in its formulation and roll-out.

Critics have argued that the government has not adequately consulted the citizens yet public engagement is a constitutional imperative.

Knut's sister union Kuppet delegates are also attending the conference which is to be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

More to follow...

16 August 2019 - 12:33

