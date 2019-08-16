How state plots to watch your every move

Kenyans who install CCTV systems in their homes and business premises will also have to register the same with the government.

According to the policy, those who install CCTV systems will have to ensure their systems are compatible with the government’s own digital security network.

The standardisation is likely to increase the cost of installation as substandard cameras may not be compatible with the government system.

The Ministry of Interior says the objective of the policy is to guide the installation, operation and management of all CCTV systems in public and private premises.

It’s also meant to promote their use as a mechanism to deter, detect and prevent crime for a safe and secure nation.

“The increased level of crime in the public places has necessitated various institutions and individuals, both public and private, to use CCTV as a tool to address the security challenges," explains the Interior ministry.

"However, the installations have been taking place without any guideline and the objective of this policy is to guide installation, operation and management of all CCTV systems in public and private premises while promoting their use as a mechanism to deter, detect and prevent crime."

The policy incorporates the Ministry of Interior, county security and intelligence teams, the National Police Service and owners and operators of CCTVs.

All CCTV systems installed will be registered and operated in compliance with the policy.

Access to the system images and information will be restricted and insists that there must be clearly defined rules on who can gain access to and for what purpose when such access is granted.

Owners and operators will maintain documentation regarding make and model of system components, provide a site plan showing all CCTV equipment placements.

They will also be required to ensure that their CCTV systems operate 24/ hours a day, seven days a week, and report all security-related incidences captured by the cameras to the relevant security authorities.