Court stops I&M bank from selling company's property

The High Court has issued orders restraining Secured Creditor, I&M Bank from selling a company’s property to an outstanding loan of more than Sh300million since they area under administration.

Through lawyer Eddy Orinda, Hi Plast limited moved to court seeking orders to restrain the bank from selling the properties saying that it is illegal under the insolvency Act.

“An order is hereby issued restraining the Secured Creditor I&M Bank, its servants, employees or any person acting through them from dealing, trespassing or selling the properties pending the hearing and determination of this application,” said deputy registrar commercial division courts.

In court documents, Orinda claims that on July 31, a ruling was delivered which allowed the petition and placed Hi plast limited under administration and appointed an official receiver as the administrator.

Orinda states that the court allowed I&M to exercise its statutory power of sale and only sell L.R NO 209/8611/2.

He said that a charge instrument was registered in favour of the secured creditor over L.R NO.209/8611/2 as security for a loan Sh300million. To further securitize the principal loan, the directors of Hi Plast offered L.R NO 1870/X11159, registered in their personal names as a guarantee to the principal loan.