Court orders medical check-up for suspects too drunk to take plea

A Kibera court on Thursday ordered a medical check-up for some suspects who reeked of alcohol and were unable to take pleas.

The police had brought the more than 20 people in a van. The suspects scanned the environment in apparent shock. Some dropped on the ground and fell asleep, oblivious of where they were.

One of them preached to the police officers that it was his right to drink and no one had the right to ration or decide what he partakes.

Those who had sobered up followed the officers’ instructions and walked into the court. Others staggered away, asserting that they were not drunk.

The sober ones admitted being found drunk and were sentenced to a day's community work.

One asked why he had been brought to the Kibera court and not Makadara since he had been arrested in Mathare. The police ignored him.

Senior principal magistrate Esther Boke ordered hospital check-up for those who had passed out by midday.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday evening during a crackdown in informal settlements sanctioned by National Agency for the Campaign Against Drug Abuse.

