CORRIDORS OF POWER

Two embattled executives in a Nyanza county have been left alone in a WhatsApp group after a bitter exchange with other executives. The two, who also love birds, have been operating as ‘superior’, citing an alleged closeness with the county chief. Eight other CEC members have now created a new WhatsApp group where they deliberate on county matters, locking out the two, who face corruption allegations. The pair is blamed for sabotage and petty infighting within the county cabinet and derailing the implementation of development projects. At one point, they were allegedly under instruction to monitor operations of their colleagues and that of the deputy governor. In the past, the duo has also been put on the spot after they were accused by the management of a high-end hotel of failing to pay for the room they have been having 'sweet time'.