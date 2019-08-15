Uproar as Big Five tribes dominate civil service

Cumulatively, the three account for more than half of the staff in both institutions.

At NHIF where the total workforce is 1,927, the employees from the three communities add up to 1,007 leaving a paltry 920 positions to the rest of Kenyans.

Documents submitted by NHIF acting CEO Nicodemus Odongo before the Maina Kamanda-led committee show that Kalenjins are the majority at 393 followed closely by Kikuyus at 373. The Kambas are third with 241 employees.

However, at senior management level where key decisions are made, the Kikuyu are dominant at 32 per cent.

The Luo and Kamba have four members each in the 31-member team, translating to 13 per cent each.

The dominance is replicated at NSSF where the same three communities hold 635 out of 1,307 positions in the organisation.

From the documents, the Kamba are the most dominant with 224 workers followed by the Kalenjin with 220 and the Kikuyu 191.

Although the Luo are outnumbered at NSSF, they control the top management at six out of the 14 managers.

However, the ethnic arrangement sharply changes at the NSSF Board of Trustees where out of the nine positions, Kikuyus have three with six other tribes represented by a member each.

The skewed hiring – according to the lawmakers – locks out other communities from state jobs and goes against constitutional provisions.

The National Assembly’s Cohesion and Equal Opportunity committee has been carrying out an ethnic audit of state agencies and institutions to ensure they comply with the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008 on inclusivity.

Section 7 (2) of the NCIC Act, 2008 provides that no public establishment shall have more than one-third of its staff from the same ethnic community.

Inclusivity is one of the nine-point agenda in the Building Bridges Initiative being spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition chief Raila Odinga.

But emerging from submissions before the committee, the Kikuyu, Kalenjin, Luhya, Luo and Kamba communities continue to elbow other tribes even in new recruitments made after 2010 when the Act was in force.

Some of the key institutions which Parliament has flagged over suspicious tribal hiring include the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Kenya National Examinations Council and the Kenya National Audit Office.

Kamanda (nominated) at one time recommended that the imbalance should be rectified even if it means sacking staff from the over-represented communities.

“If you think you have done a mistake, it has to be corrected. Even if you have to sack to comply you have to do it,” Kamanda said when the committee met Auditor General Edward Ouko’s officers last month.