SUSPENSION LIFTED

Uhuru reinstates Jackton Ojwang as Supreme Court judge

Last week Supreme Court judge Jacktone Ojwang' was cleared of all four charges

In Summary

•President Kenyatta said that the  decision to reinstate Ojwang was made because there was no appeal against the decision of the tribunal.

• Accumulated pay to be made

by ABDI RIZACK Radar Journalist
News
15 August 2019 - 16:45
Justice Jackton Ojwang.
Image: FILE

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday gazetted the reinstatement of Supreme Court Judge Jackton Ojwang following the lapse of the constitutionally allowable timeline for appeal against the decision of the Tribunal.

President Kenyatta said that the  decision to reinstate Ojwang was made because there was no appeal against the decision of the tribunal that found him innocent within the stipulated time.

"In accordance with the recommendations of the Tribunal, the suspension of Hon. Mr. Justice (Prof.) JacktonB. Ojwang, Judge of the Supreme Court of Kenya is lifted and that Ojwang is therefore reinstated to Office, and all remunerations and benefits adjusted during the term of his suspension."Uhuru said

Last week Supreme Court judge Jacktone Ojwang' was cleared of all four charges that led to his suspension.

He was accused of misconduct, impropriety, conflict of interest and breach of the judicial code of conduct.

However, a team led by appeal judge Alnashir Visram which investigated his conduct absolved him of any wrongdoing after analyzing evidence from more than 15 witnesses.

The justice Visram-led tribunal handed its findings to President Uhuru Kenyatta  and recommended that he lifts the suspension imposed on Justice Ojwang.

The team also recommended that the judge resumes work immediately.

