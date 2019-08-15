Former AG Githu Muigai calls for Constitutional change

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has said the government in its current form is too large to manage.

He said the country is running a government that is too large in size and numbers, hence the need to revisit the Constitution.

"We are running a government that we cannot manage, it is too large..thinking in size and numbers. We need to revisit Chapter 6 of the Constitution," Githu Muigai said.

He spoke on Thursday at the ongoing annual conference of the Law Society of Kenya being held in Mombasa.

Muigai added that the government should be small and functional.

He said the positions of Commissioners should be abolished and their duties be returned to the ministries.