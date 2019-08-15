Former AG Githu Muigai calls for Constitutional change

• He said the positions of Commissioners should be abolished and their duties be returned to the ministries.
Former Attorney General Githu Muigai has said the government in its current form is too large to manage.
He said the country is running a government that is too large in size and numbers, hence the need to revisit the Constitution.
"We are running a government that we cannot manage, it is too large..thinking in size and numbers. We need to revisit Chapter 6 of the Constitution," Githu Muigai said.
He spoke on Thursday at the ongoing annual conference of the Law Society of Kenya being held in Mombasa.
Muigai added that the government should be small and functional.
He said the positions of Commissioners should be abolished and their duties be returned to the ministries.
" We must go back to logic. The government must be lean, small and functional. Abolish the Commissions and return their mandates to the Ministries," Muigai said.
The former AG added that the country should move from the divide and rule system and embrace an inclusive system.
His comments comes amid conversation in the country whether to downsize the positions of the government or create an inclusive by creating new posts.
The Building Bridges Initiative team concluded its country visits last week and is expected to release its final report soon.
There is also a proposal by the Thirdway Alliance Party leader Ekuru Aukot, Punguza Mizigo Initiative to amend the Constitution.