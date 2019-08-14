Why MCSK paid Kenyan artistes Sh2,500 as royalties

This has seen the artistes attend meetings year after year as they marched in the streets to protest the lack of payment of royalties.

Elani in 2016, revealed they had received royalties of Sh31,000 from MCSK for their songs played on radio and television for that year.

The three-member band was baffled by this amount, which they termed as 'peanuts', despite their songs Kookoo, Milele, Zuzu, Dunia ya Barua and Hapo Zamani were on heavy rotation.

After raising their concerns with MCSK, they were later pacified with a “compensation” of Sh300,000.

P -Unit's Boneye vented his frustrations on Facebook when he claimed that three years ago MCSK tried to pay the group Sh250 for Kare, a song that was at the top of African charts at the time.

“People should not rubbish Elani’s attempt at demanding transparency from MCSK because they are opening artistes’ eyes to what is going on. Copyright owners have a huge problem because broadcasters, too, are not paying royalties; this money is not getting into artistes’ pockets. Everyone wants to eat but no one wants to pay the artiste who has done all the work,” Boneye said.

He said he is grateful that Elani came out because it always seemed like artistes are always complaining, but now the public has seen exactly why.

Lingala ya Yesu hitmaker Pitson earned Sh5,000 for the song that catapulted him to fame in the entertainment scene.