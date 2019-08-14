Three arrested, no drugs found in Punjani home raid

Three foreigners were arrested including a woman who claimed to be Mombasa tycoon Ali Punjani's wife after police raided his home in search of narcotics.

The five-hour search found no drugs.

The three, Karki Sushmija, 24, Shiva Bashyal, 30 and Maloj Rom were found in Punjani's sitting room.

Sushmija, Punjani's alleged third wife, is from Nepal, Bashyal is her cousin while Rom is Bashyals friend.

Police have detained the three and are analysing their travel documents.

"Yesterday (Monday) we could not access this house because we were told the owners were not there. Now we have found them inside. Immediately they become our suspects," Mombasa Police commander Johnstone Ipara told reporters at the scene.

police searched rooms for evidence of drug links to the tycoon who has in the past funded campaigns of prominent politicians in the country.

Detectives searched bonnets and interiors of Toyota V8 KCB 992Z, Toyota Noah KCN 577E and Mercedes Benz S350 KBY 786A luxury cars at the parking bay.

Two drug-sniffer dogs walked through kitchen cabinets, fridges, sniffed under carpets and sofa sets in the six-room house with exits facing the Indian Ocean.

Punjani is in India for treatment for heart disease.

Yesterday, his lawyer Jeff Asige told the press Punjani has been in Mombasa doing his business and "we don't understand what this is all about."

Asige maintained that his client is innocent.