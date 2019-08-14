Services disrupted in counties as strike bites

Services in some counties were paralysed on Tuesday after workers downed their tools to demand payment of their delayed July salaries.

Workers went on strike in Taita Taveta, Kitui, Kisumu and Homa Bay and vowed to stay away until their grievances are addressed.

Workers in Kilifi county however shelved their plans at the last minute after a communication was sent out to all staff promising them they will receive their pay this week.

County workers had been warned of tough days ahead following a stalemate between the National Assembly and the Senate in passing the Division of Revenue Bill 2019.

The Bill spells out the sharing of revenue between the national and county governments for the current financial year.

The Senate wants counties to get Sh335 billion from Treasury but the National Assembly has maintained that figure should be Sh316 billion.

In Taita Taveta, the health department was the most affected as nurses, doctors, dentists and other health workers joined the strike.

The workers assembled at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi before staging a demonstration outside Governor Granton Samboja’s office.

Reuben Matolo, Kenya National Union of Nurses acting secretary for Taita Taveta, said only emergency services were being offered at health facilities.

"We cannot survive without salaries. The government should be prepared for tough times because we shall not resume duties until we are paid," Matolo said.