MPs slam Knec for perpetuating ethnic imbalance

The National Assembly has blasted the Kenya National Examination Council for perpetuating ethnic imbalance at the examinations body.

Parliament's Cohesion and Equal Opportunity Committee yesterday faulted Knec for favouring certain communities in its recent recruitment, a move that worsened an already bad situation.

According to the council’s report submitted to the Maina Kamanda-led committee, communities that are overrepresented at Knec are still being hired in huge numbers without consideration to the underrepresented ones.

The committee has been carrying out an audit of the gender and ethnic composition of various state agencies and institutions to ensure they comply with the constitutional provision on ethnic balance.

The Constitution requires that not more than one-third of the personnel of any state agency be of the same gender or ethnic group.

The law further requires that five per cent of the entire workforce should be made up of people living with disabilities.

According to Knec’s report, Kamba, Kikuyu, Luhya, Luo, Meru, Kisii and Kalenjin communities hold the majority of the 341 positions at the examinations body.

Members of the seven communities also lead in the number of new recruits to the council.