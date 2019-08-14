Ministry's headache to erase 'kitu kidogo' mentality in CBC

Education technocrats are developing cold feet over a possible miss in the ambitious plan to inculcate values and ethics in learners under the new curriculum.

The debate opens up a potential Pandora’s Box on how the government will develop responsible citizens amid a 'broken' society.

There is a view that Education is inherently about values; it reflects a vision of the world we want our children to inherit.

“Learning should go beyond technical skills and academic excellence… It should be a tool that develops a learner wholly including their ethical and moral status,” Director of National Values Andrew Biketi said on Tuesday.

The problem lies in the variation between what children are taught, the social circles influencing children and adolescent development.

Psychologist Nelly Muluka argues that young people tend to absorb more of what they see compared to what they learn.

The ripple effect of this is that they end up taking up bad habits such as corruption and bribery.

From 'Chai' to 'Kitu Kidogo', technocrats say bribery and corruption have grown to become fancy and something young people look up to.

This is supported by two parallel studies; one by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and a second one by the Aga Khan Institute.

EACC survey reveals that 70 per cent of people in the country has interacted with corruption.