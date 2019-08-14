Kenya Health Forum 2019 to focus on UHC

The Health Ministry is considering new ways to address challenges to universal health coverage, Principal Secretary Susan Mochache has said.

Mochache said critical areas such as staffing, financing, public-private partnerships and health data information use will be reviewed for the success of the scheme.

The PS spoke to journalists on Tuesday at a briefing on a health stakeholders forum at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi dubbed the Kenya Health Forum 2019.

The two-day event under the theme 'Partnering for UHC: Delivering affordable quality healthcare for all starts on Wednesday.'

The forum will bring together stakeholders including the health committees of the National Assembly, Senate, Council of Governors, county assemblies.

Private sector partners (hospitals, insurance, manufacturers) will also participate.

It will also include development partners, members of the academia, civil society and the ministry including parastatals and regulatory bodies.

Mochache said the forum has been occasioned by a realisation that the health sector must respond to needs of UHC to ensure all citizens access quality healthcare without suffering financial consequences.

“Many challenges have been identified that pose a potential threat to the sustainability of UHC in Kenya,” Mochache said.

Mochache said there was a need for all stakeholders to deliberate on the issues affecting UHC and propose changes in policy and legislation.

The forum will focus on the health pillars and adoption of new approaches that have been successfully implemented within and abroad.

Council of Governors CEO Jackline Mogeni reiterated the need for counties to invest in primary healthcare and community health workers especially as the county grapples with the burden of cancer.

“Devolution is a journey. In some counties it is slow but we shall surely get there,” Mogeni said.

