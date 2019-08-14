I'll retire from politics if Ruto becomes President - Duale

The Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale has said he will quit politics if Deputy President William Ruto becomes president.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Duale said he could even serve as a clerk in State House if Ruto wins in 2022.

Duale who has been a firm supporter of the DP since 2007, acknowledged Ruto to be a strong politician.

"DP Ruto is not the kind of person you abandon. He is a strong politician. I will support him in 2022," Duale said.

Two-horse race

The Garissa Town MP made it clear that the 2022 presidential race will be between Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He termed the rest of the perceived 2022 candidates as jokers.