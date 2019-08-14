UHURU SUCCESSION

I'll retire from politics if Ruto becomes President - Duale

Duale said he could even serve as a clerk in State House if Ruto wins in 2022.

by MAUREEN KINYANJUI News Reporter
14 August 2019 - 08:29
Deputy President William Ruto with National Assembly Aden Duale Aden during the Pastoralists Leadership Summit 2019 in Garissa.
Image: DPPS

The Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale has said he will quit politics if Deputy President William Ruto becomes president.

Speaking during an interview on Citizen TV on Tuesday night, Duale said he could even serve as a clerk in State House if Ruto wins in 2022.

Duale who has been a firm supporter of the DP since 2007, acknowledged Ruto to be a strong politician.

 
 
 

"DP Ruto is not the kind of person you abandon. He is a strong politician. I will support him in 2022," Duale said.

Two-horse race

The Garissa Town MP made it clear that the 2022 presidential race will be between Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

He termed the rest of the perceived 2022 candidates as jokers.

Referring back to the 2013 election Duale gave an example of Martha Karua, Peter Kenneth, Abduba Dida who contested for the big seat and referred them as jokers.

"In every election there are jokers. In 2022, it will be a two-horse race. The rest are donkeys. I can tell you for free. The presidential contest in 2022 will be between two people- William Ruto and Raila Odinga," he said.

"I will be backing William Ruto."

Duale said that Ruto was the only candidate for Jubilee at the moment and no other person.

"Uhuru Kenyatta has said and he is our party leader. William Ruto will go through the party nominations of Jubilee and Uhuru Kenyatta will support the candidate that our national delegate conference will choose. For now, the only candidate on the table for the Jubilee Party come 2022 Inshallaah is William Ruto," he said.

Duale dispelled rumours of a Jubilee Party break-up and dismissed them as rumors and empty talks.

"We have one party leader- Uhuru Kenyatta. Jubilee is united. The President and his deputy are united. Jubilee will go into the next election more united than it was in 2017," he said

Last month, Duale said the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM party leader Raila Odinga will not stop deputy president William Ruto's dream of becoming the next head of state.

According to Duale, Jubilee so far has one presidential candidate despite opposition from a section of leaders in the government.

Counties
News
News
News
