Blow as regional bloc's CEO Abala Wanga resigns

Lake Region Economic Bloc chief executive officer Abala Wanga has resigned.
This is a double loss for the bloc following the death of its vice chairperson Joyce Laboso on July 29. The Bomet Governor was buried in Fort Ternan, Kisumu, on August 3.
“After extensive consultations with Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and LREB chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, I have decided to resign and go back to my initial position in the county,”Abala saidd.
He said he was tasked with putting structures in place and that has been done. Wanga said he would go back to his previous job of Kisumu Governor Nyong'o's adviser.
A section of the media had on August 1 reported that Oparanya was contemplating resigning his position as chairman. The article indicated he wants to concentrate on his duties as governor and chair of the Council of Governors.
But Oparanya has denied the claims on his Twitter handle. The governor said he is in the bloc to stay.
“I have noted widespread distortion in a section of the press on the statement that I made last week on my leadership at the Lake Region Economic Bloc. Some said I have quit as the chairman. My response is, I'm going nowhere," read his Twitter handle.
The bloc has 14 members which include Kakamega, Bomet, Bungoma, Busia, Homa Bay, Kericho, Kisii, Kisumu, Migori, Nandi, Nyamira, Siaya and Trans Nzoia and Vihiga.
The bloc is engaged in negotiations with three institutions to buy Sh2.8 billion shares in one of the banks. LREB's earlier plan to set up its own bank was shelved owing to the challenge of raising equity which could delay the process.
Nine counties have ratified the Lake Region Economic Bloc Bill 2018.