Blow as regional bloc's CEO Abala Wanga resigns

Lake Region Economic Bloc chief executive officer Abala Wanga has resigned.

This is a double loss for the bloc following the death of its vice chairperson Joyce Laboso on July 29. The Bomet Governor was buried in Fort Ternan, Kisumu, on August 3.

Abala told the Star he will be leaving office by Friday this week. He, however, did not give reasons.

“After extensive consultations with Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and LREB chairman Wycliffe Oparanya, I have decided to resign and go back to my initial position in the county,”Abala saidd.

He said he was tasked with putting structures in place and that has been done. Wanga said he would go back to his previous job of Kisumu Governor Nyong'o's adviser.

A section of the media had on August 1 reported that Oparanya was contemplating resigning his position as chairman. The article indicated he wants to concentrate on his duties as governor and chair of the Council of Governors.

But Oparanya has denied the claims on his Twitter handle. The governor said he is in the bloc to stay.