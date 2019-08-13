Punjani's wife, two foreigners arrested in Nyali raid

Police have found Ali Punjani's wife and other two foreigners in the tycoon's maisonette in Nyali on Tuesday.

The three Karki Sushmija, 24, Shiva Bashyal, 30 and Maloj Rom were found inside the sitting room after police failed to access the house on Monday as the house remained locked.

Sushmija is Punjani's third wife from Nepal, Bashyal is her cousin while Rom is Bashyal's Indian friend.

Police are analysing travel documents of the three who were found in the living room.

"On Monday, we could not access this house because we were told the owners were not there. Now we have found them inside. Immediately they become our suspects," Mombasa Police commander Johnstone Ipara told reporters at the scene.

After a three-hour search, police are still holed up in the rooms searching for evidence of drug links of the tycoon who has in the past funded campaigns of prominent politicians in the country.

Detectives searched interiors of Toyota V8 KCB 992Z, Toyota Noah KCN 577E and Mercedes Benz S350 KBY 786A luxury cars at the parking bay.

Two drug-sniffer dogs were also at the house searching through kitchen cabinets, fridges, under carpets and sofa sets in the six-room house with exits facing the Indian Ocean.

The Star has learnt that Punjani, an ally of Akasha family who built an extensive drugs distribution empire in East Africa is in India for treatment after he suffered a heart attack last month.

"An angiogram done showed significant CAD with blocked coronary eateries. This is not amenable with angioplasty and he has been to undergo coronary artery bypass grafting urgently," reads a medical report from The Heart, Lung Diagnostic Center based in Mombasa.

He was referred to the Asian Heart Institute in India.

His lawyer Jeff Asige told the press on Tuesday that Punjani has been in Mombasa doing his business and "we don't understand what this is all about."

Asige maintained that his client is innocent.