Police launch probe into murder of boda boda operator in Limuru

Police in Kiambu county are investigating a case in which a 23-year-old boda boda operator was found murdered on Sunday.

Peter Njuguna was found with his hands and legs tied together and left at the banks of Manguo swamp in Limuru.

Subcounty police commander Eunice Githure said his head, legs and hands had bruised injuries, an indication he been tortured by the killers, who also stole his new motorcycle.

Clement Njihia, a colleague, said Njuguna used to ply between Kwambira trading centre and Limuru town.

"This is serious... How can you kill such a young person?" Njihia posed.

Njihia called on the government to improve security in the area, saying the murder is an indicator that a criminal gang that used to steal motorcycles and kill operators is back.

"We experienced such an incident three years ago ...We demand a proper investigation that will end at arresting the killers, recovery of the motorcycle and probably establish the motive of the brutal murder," Njihia added.

But in a telephone interview, Githure urged operators to carry passengers who are known to them at night.

She said that they have launched investigations into the incident, urging operators to report to them suspicious characters pretending to be customers at night and they will be investigated.

MP Peter Mwathi had urged the police to intensity day and night patrols to protect the boda boda riders from thugs.

"When patrols are done, thugs who will be waiting to rob these motorcycles, will also not get a space to break into people's homes. In fact, they will leave this place, be arrested or reform," the legislator said.

Limuru township boda boda chairman Paul Mugo said they will be recording details of all passengers at night.

"Our secretaries of all groups will be writing who has been carried by who. We will record their names, ID numbers and where they have been taken to" he said.