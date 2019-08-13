Man in court for forging gay coalition letter

A cyber client has been charged with using his computer skills to make a document with intention to steal money from the gay and lesbians coalition.

Evans Mburu was charged before Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto where he denied the charges.

He is accused that on April 16 he made a referral letter purporting it to be a genuine document from the Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya.

He was also charged with uttering the forged document to the US embassy in support of a visa application.

He was arrested by diplomatic security officers.

Before he was released on bond, Mburu told the court some else made the document and he was being prosecuted falsely.

The magistrate released him on a bond of Sh400,000 or a cash bail of Sh300,000.

Kuto directed the matter to be heard on October 23 and to be mentioned on August 26.