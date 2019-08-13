FALSE DOCUMENT

Man in court for forging gay coalition letter

He created a letter he presented to the US embassy in his visa application

In Summary

•He purported document to be from the Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya

•Mburu tells court some else made document and he was being prosecuted falsely

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
13 August 2019 - 08:00
Evans Mburu in a Kibera court
CHARGED: Evans Mburu in a Kibera court
Image: CLAUSE MASIKA

A cyber client has been charged with using his computer skills to make a document with intention to steal money from the gay and lesbians coalition.

Evans Mburu was charged before Kibera senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto where he denied the charges. 

 He is accused that on April 16 he made a referral letter purporting it to be a genuine document from the Gay and Lesbian Coalition of Kenya.

He was also charged with uttering the forged document to the US embassy in support of a visa application.

He was arrested by diplomatic security officers. 

Before he was released on bond, Mburu told the court some else made the document and he was being prosecuted falsely. 

The magistrate released him on a bond of Sh400,000 or a cash bail of Sh300,000.

 Kuto directed the matter to be heard on October 23 and to be mentioned on August 26.

STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
13 August 2019 - 08:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Sumac, a first-rising bank that grew from selling hope
    1d ago Big Read

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Fans pay tribute to Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
    2mo ago Africa

Latest Videos