Kisii MP Angwenyi's house broken into

Detectives in Kisii are hunting for burglars who on Monday night broke into Kitutu Chache North MP Jimmy Angwenyi's house and carted away household goods of undetermined value.

Marani subcounty police chief Hilary Tarus said they were zeroing in on the guard as first suspect.

"Being on guard during the the time of the incident we believe he holds crucial leads into this theft," Tarus told the Star by phone.

A TV, kitchenware and other items were stolen during the raid, Tarus said.

Detectives visited the scene early on Tuesday and dusted for fingerprints.

"We suspect the incident took place between 11 and 12 midnight," the officer said. "We want to know if this person acted alone or was with an accomplice," said Tarus

It was not clear whether the residence under police guard during the theft.