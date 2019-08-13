Foot and mouth disease breaks out in Nakuru

A foot and mouth disease outbreak has been reported in Subukia and Bahati subcounties in Nakuru.

The department of livestock has moved in to contain the situation.

Chief Officer Enos Amuyunzi said a major vaccination exercise has kicked off targeting thousands of livestock in the affected areas.

“We had a foot and mouth outbreak in Bahati and Subukia but this has been contained and we are keenly monitoring the situation,” he said.

Amuyunzi said vaccination in Gilgil is targeting foot and mouth disease, rabies and lumpy skin disease.

But the department announced that Lake Nakuru National Park which recently recorded an outbreak of anthrax which killed ten buffaloes is now safe.

“We have been working closely with the national government in addressing the recent anthrax outbreak in the park and this has been fully addressed,” he said.

The senior officer at the same time said that the recent move to restock Lake Solai with fingerlings had borne fruit, with residents harvesting fish for the first time ever.

“We launched a project to restock the lake with fingerlings and residents have for the first time benefitted from fish and plans are underway to support them in value addition,” he said.

Amuyunzi said funds had been set aside for a major restocking of Lake Naivasha following after abandoning the proposed three-month annual fishing ban.

The county has set aside funds for construction of a fish market in Kayole along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

“Plans are at an advanced stage to construct a fish market along the highway targeting motorists and seeking a healthy environment for the traders to work from,” he said.

The chairman of Lake Naivasha Boat Owners Association David Kilo said there was a need to promote fish farming to reduce pressure on the lake.

Kilo said the number of illegal fishermen was on the rise.

“The use of the undersize nets on the shores has frustrated all the restocking efforts the county and the fishermen have put in place,” he said.