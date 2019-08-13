Counties urged to accept national government funds

Governors have been urged to accept the money allocated to counties by the national government.

This will ensure the running of the devolved units is not paralysed.

Former Embu senatorial aspirant Alexander Mundigi said people are suffering because of the wrangles between the National Assembly and the Senate over the Division of Revenue Bill.

Mundigi said governors should save counties from falling into a financial crisis and urged them to take the proposed Sh316 billion.

“I want to plead with our governors to accept what has been offered,’’said Mundigi.

The former senatorial aspirant said that the government cannot give what it does not have and urged governors to accept what is available.

He said projects in the counties had stalled due to delayed disbursement of funds from the national government .

He called upon the church leaders to pray for the nation so that the Senate and the National Assembly can find an amicable solution.