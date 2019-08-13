Apologise or forget our vote, Embu teachers tell MP

Embu teachers have called on Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi to apologise over remarks he made recently, saying their retirement age should be slashed down to 50 years.

Led by Kenya National Union of Teachers Embu executive secretary Josephat Kathume, the teachers said the MP has "no value" for teachers.

"It's very unfortunate that instead of addressing how our schools are experiencing a shortage of teachers, how the government should employ the youth to curb the shortage in our schools, he is now calling for those who are teaching to retire at 50," Kathume said.

Addressing journalists in Embu town on Monday, the teachers said many youths who have graduated with Bachelors of Education and diplomas have not been employed.

"Many of them are being employed at 40 and 45 years because of the large number of unemployed teachers," they said.

The teachers said it was, thus, not logical for the legislator to advocate for the teachers' retirement age to be lowered to 50 years.

"You, therefore, can't be employed at 45 and then retire at 50. What are you telling that particular person who is going to work for only 5 years," Kathume posed.

The MP had last week urged the Teachers Service Commission to lower the retirement age to pave way for unemployed youth.

The MP had said that there is an influx of unemployed trained teachers who should be absorbed by the government.

Muchangi noted that it was not adding value for elderly teachers who have hit 60 years to teach children in lower classes.

"You should be telling us what is the retirement age of MPs, not singling out teachers. It is very unfortunate and you are going to face the wrath of teachers who taught you in class," the teachers said.