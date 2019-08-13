Anxiety as sacco members advised to withdraw money

Biashara Sacco Society chairman Kamau Njamuku has trashed a message sent to some of its members advising them to withdraw their money before the sacco is closed.

The message sent on Saturday read: "Dear (customer’s name) please withdrawal your money by 31-08-2019 before the sacco closes down."

Charles Ndambo, a member, wanted an explanation from the sacco on how its information system was compromised.

“Who compromised Biashara saccos customers database? Is there any culprit brought to book so far? What measures has the society taken so far? Who are the custodians of clients’ database and information?" he saked.

Muthoni Wanjau, a customer, asked the Sacco to safeguard the security of members’ deposits and information.

She said the Sacco should reassure members of the safety of their money and information.

“Their underbelly has been exposed and as such they need to improve their information management systems and seek to establish who the perpetrators of the cybercrime are. They cannot say the system is safe yet it was vulnerable to hackers,” she said.

Stephen Ndichu said he received the message but later got another which told him to ignore the previous one.

The message was sent to customers by people believed to have hacked into the system.

“I have seen so many comments concerning what is going on in Biashara Sacco following a message sent to all the members including myself. I would like to clarify and assure all the members and the general public that Biashara Sacco customers' money is very safe and intact,” Njamuku said in a statement.

He said he had already engaged cyber experts to investigate how the systems were infiltrated.